Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,147.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,076.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,023.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.