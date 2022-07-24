Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 165 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $406.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.48 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

