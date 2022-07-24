Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 430 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

