Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,400,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.53.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

