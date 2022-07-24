Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Nuvei Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NVEI opened at $35.40 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.