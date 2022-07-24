Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

