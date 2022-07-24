Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $4,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

