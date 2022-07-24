Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.96 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.