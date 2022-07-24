Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.