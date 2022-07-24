Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

