Whittier Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $270.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

