Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,970 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Shares of WEC opened at $97.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

