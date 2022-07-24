Whittier Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $9,031,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,772,171. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

