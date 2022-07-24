Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,608 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Down 5.3 %

CLAR opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.