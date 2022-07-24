Whittier Trust Co. Sells 64,500 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ping Identity by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Ping Identity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.