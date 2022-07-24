Whittier Trust Co. Sells 728 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.537 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.68%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

