Whittier Trust Co. Takes $108,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BRBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

