Whittier Trust Co. Takes $47,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
