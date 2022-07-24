Whittier Trust Co. Takes $48,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.45.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

