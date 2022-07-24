Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRGY. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. The firm had revenue of $598.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

