Whittier Trust Co. Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $40.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

