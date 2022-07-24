WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

