Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,554 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,860.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

