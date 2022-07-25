11,439 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

