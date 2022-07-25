123,000 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

