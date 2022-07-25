130,000 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Price Performance

Nielsen stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

