152,155 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Titan International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 195.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International Trading Down 3.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $953.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.