16,265 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $109.30 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

