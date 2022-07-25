27,800 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $145.95 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

