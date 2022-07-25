322 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

