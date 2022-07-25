322 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.