36,162 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,417,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

