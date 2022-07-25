40,348 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after acquiring an additional 576,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,387 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,186 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.06 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

