470 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

