4,873 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.48 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

