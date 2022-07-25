5,144 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $158.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.
First Republic Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.
First Republic Bank Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
