9,981 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of BILL opened at $129.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.28. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.