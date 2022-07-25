9,981 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BILL opened at $129.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.28. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.