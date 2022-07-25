ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ABB by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 147,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ABB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

ABB opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

