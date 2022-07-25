ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ACM Research worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ACM Research by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACMR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

ACM Research Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.70. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.25 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

