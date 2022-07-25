Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

