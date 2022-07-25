Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 10.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

HD stock opened at $306.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.25. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.