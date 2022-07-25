Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $120.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

