Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 159.9% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $206.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

