Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.6% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 355.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

