Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.70.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

