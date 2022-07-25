Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $400,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

