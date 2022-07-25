Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

