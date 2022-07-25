Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,483 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group increased their target price on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.