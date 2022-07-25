Atria Investments LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

