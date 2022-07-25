Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

