Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 377,041 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 359,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.